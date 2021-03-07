EUR/USD Forecast March 8-12 – Euro struggling at 1.19, ECB up next

EUR/USD fell 1.3% last week, its worst 1-week showing since October 2019. There are six events on the calendar this week, highlighted by the ECB rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

Inflation was robust in the eurozone in February, with Germany at 0.7% and the eurozone at 0.9%. Final PMI reports for Germany and the eurozone indicated strong growth in manufacturing but pointed to contraction in the services sector. The German Manufacturing PMI was especially robust, with a reading of 60.7. However, German retail sales declined for a second straight month, with a reading of -4.5% in February. Eurozone retail sales plunged by 5.9%. The week ended on a positive note, as German Factory Orders gained 1.4%.

In the US, ISM PMIs remained in expansion territory in February. Manufacturing PMI rose to 60.8, up from 58.7 beforehand. This marked its highest level since August 2018. Services PMI slowed to 55.3, down from 58.7. The week wrapped up with Nonfarm Employment Change, which shined with a reading of 397 thousand, crushing the estimate of 197 thousand. The unemployment rate edged lower to 6.2%, down from 6.3%.

