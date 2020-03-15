EUR/USD Forecast March 16-20 – Euro Slips as Coronavirus Paralyzes Eurozone

It was a roller-coaster week for EUR/USD last week. The pair climbed close to the 1.15 level at the start of the week, only to reverse directions and fall below the 1.11 line. It’s a light schedule on the fundamental front, with four events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. e.

The ECB did not follow the lead of the Federal Reserve and maintained interest rates at a flat 0.00%. The bank unveiled a financial relief package. This included cheap loans to banks, in order to increase credit to small and medium-sized businesses.

There were some strong numbers out of Germany last week. Industrial production jumped 3.0% in December, after a decline of 3.5% in the previous release. The December gain easily beat the estimate of 1.7%. Final CPI rebounded with a gain of 0.4% in February, after a 0.6% decline a month earlier.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a full-blown national emergency in the U.S. President Trump banned flights from Europe, which sapped risk appetite and sent investors scurrying to the U.S. dollar. Inflation levels remained low in February, with CPI coming in at 0.1% and Core CPI at 0.2%. Consumer confidence dropped sharply in February, falling from 100.9 to 95.9 points.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: