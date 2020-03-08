EUR/USD Forecast March 9-13 – Euro Jumps After Fed Rate Cut

EUR/USD posted strong gains for a second straight week. There are seven events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

In the eurozone, manufacturing and services PMIs were within expectations. CPI slowed to 1.2%, down from 1.4% in the previous release. Germany posted some strong data – Retail sales rebounded with a gain of 0.9%, after a decline of 3.3%. Factory orders stormed back with a gain of 5.5%, following three straight declines.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve shocked the markets with a dramatic rate cut. The Fed slashed rates by 0.50%, which was the first cut between meetings since 2008. At a press conference, Fed Chair Powell acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus threat and added that he expected the rate cut to boost the U.S. economy. The week wrapped up with sharp employment data. Nonfarm payrolls sparkled, climbing to 275 thousand in February, up from 225 thousand. This crushed the estimate of 175 thousand. Wage growth improved from 0.2% to 0.3%, while the unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: