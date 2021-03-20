EUR/USD Forecast March 22-26 – Fed stays dovish, but dollar gains ground

EUR/USD posted slight losses last week. There are five events on the calendar this week, including PMIs. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German ZEW Economic Sentiment improved for a fourth successive month, rising from 71.2 to 76.6. The eurozone reading showed a similar trend. Eurozone headline inflation came in at 1.1% and the core reading at 0.9%, confirming the initial estimate. Inflation has been moving higher, but ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the bank would not respond to inflation “blips”.

In the US, retail sales disappointed in February. The headline reading fell by 3.0% and the core reading came in at -2.7%, after both releases showed gains of over 5% a month earlier. The FOMC policy meeting was generally dovish, with policymakers reiterating that the Fed had no plans to raise interest rates before 2023. Still, the growth forecast was upbeat, as the US recovery shows signs of gathering steam. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index soared from 23.1 to 51.8, and is now at its highest level in some 48 years.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: