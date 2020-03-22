EUR/USD Forecast March 23-27 – Euro Crumples as Greenback Sparkles

It was a dismal week for EUR/USD, which slipped 3.6 percent. The pair fell as low as 1.0637. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German investor sentiment plunged in March, falling by 58.2 points to -49.5 points. The all-eurozone indicator also plummeted to -49.5 points. Final Eurozone CPI came in at 1.2% in February, confirming the initial release. German Ifo Business Climate slipped to 87.7 in March, down sharply from 96.0 points.

In the U.S., the Fed slashed rates at the start of the week, from 1.25% to 0.25 percent. This emergency cut was in response to the meltdown in the financial markets. Later in the week, the Fed announced it was establishing a Commercial Paper Funding Facility, in order to keep credit flowing to the economy. On the manufacturing front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged by -21.5 points, compared to the forecast of +5.1 points. Core retail sales fell by 0.4%, while retail sales declined by -0.5%.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: