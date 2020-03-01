EUR/USD Forecast March 2-6 – Euro Jumps Above 1.10

EUR/USD reversed directions and posted strong gains of 1.6%. There are six events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

There were a host of key German indicators last week. German Ifo Business Climate edged up to 96.1, up from 95.9 points. This beat the estimate of 95.0 points. Germany’s economy was stagnant in Q4, after a gain of 0.1% in the third quarter. Inflation rebounded with a gain of 0.4%, after a decline of 0.6%.

In the U.S., durable goods orders reports were mixed. The headline figure declined by 0.2%. This beat expectations but was much lower than the gain of 2.4% a month earlier. Core durable goods orders jumped 0.9%, its strongest gain in seven months. Preliminary (second estimate) GDP came in at 2.1%, confirming the initial estimate.

