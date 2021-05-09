EUR/USD Forecast May 10-14 – Euro rises to 10-week high

EUR/USD rallied late in the week, as the pair recorded its best weekly performance since November 2020, with gains of 1.22%. There are four releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German retail sales of March sparkled with a gain of 7.7%, crushing the estimate of 2.9%. Factory Orders rose 3.0% and Industrial Production climbed 2.5%.

Manufacturing continues to show strong growth in the eurozone. German Manufacturing PMI shined with a reading of 66.2 and the eurozone at 62.9 points. Services PMIs are hovering around the 50-level, which separate contraction from expansion.

In the eurozone, retail sales posted a respectable gain of 2.7%, above the estimate of 1.5%.

In the US, manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 60.7, down from 64.7. It was a similar story for business activity, as the ISM Services PMI slowed to 62.7, down from 63.7. Both PMIs missed their estimates.

The market was looking for a blowout report from nonfarm payrolls for April, with an estimate of 990 thousand. Some analysts had even predicted a print of two million, but in the end, the economy created just 266 thousand jobs. Unemployment rose to 6.1%, up from 5.8% and above the estimate of 6.0%. There was a silver lining, as wage growth climbed 0.7%, rebounding from -0.1% and above the forecast of 0.0%.