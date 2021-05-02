EUR/USD Forecast May 3-10 – Euro slips as Germany continues to struggle

EUR/USD sustained sharp losses on Friday and recorded its first losing week in a month. There are seven releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German ifo Business Climate improved slightly to 96.8, up from 96.6. However, this missed the estimate of 97.8. Consumer confidence remains weak as the GfK Consumer Confidence index weakened to -8.8, down from -6.2.

In April, German Inflation rose above the 2% level for the first time in two years. In the eurozone, CPI is expected to rise to 1.6% in April, up from 1.3%. German GDP fell by 1.7% in Q1 from the previous quarter, as Covid-19 caused a downturn in the economy.

In the US, consumer confidence soared, as the Consumer Board Consumer Confidence Index climbed to 121.7, up from 113.1 beforehand. The US dollar dipped after the FOMC meeting, as the Fed said it was premature to discuss tapering.

US GDP rose 6.4%, beating the forecast of 6.1%. The robust reading was another sign that the US economic recovery is in full swing.