EUR/USD Forecast May 17-21 – Euro steady, Fed insists no change in policy

The euro rally petered out, as EUR/USD was down slightly last week. There are three releases in the upcoming week, including eurozone inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence rose to 21.0 in May, up from 13.1 points. Investors are showing increased optimism as the eurozone vaccine rollout gathers steam. The ZEW Economic Sentiment index for May also showed stronger optimism, rising from 66.3 to 84.0. Germany’s ZEW read also accelerated, from 70.7 to 84.4 points. German inflation came in at 0.7%, confirming the initial estimate.

In the US, April inflation surged and was higher than expected. Headline CPI (YoY) climbed 4.2%, up from 2.6% beforehand. PPI also climbed sharply, with a gain of 6.2%, up from 4.2% beforehand. Despite the surge in inflation, Fed members reiterated that there are no plans to taper the massive stimulus program.

Retail Sales for March (MoM) disappointed. The headline reading slowed to 0.0%, down from 9.8% in the previous release and shy of the estimate of 1.0%. Core Retail Sales contracted by 0.8%, down sharply from 8.4% and shy of the forecast of +0.5%.