EUR/USD Forecast May 31-June 4 – Investors eye PMIs, inflation

EUR/USD was almost unchanged last week, as the pair ended the week just shy of the 1.22 line. There are six releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

In Germany, GDP declined in the first quarter, with a read of -1.8%. Ifo Business Climate improved to 99.2 in May, up from 96.6. However, GfK Consumer Climate remains mired in negative territory and came in at -7.0 in May. France’s economy posted a small decline of 0.1% in Q4.

In the US, Conference Board Consumer Confidence Consumer Confidence held steady in May, at 117.2. This was down marginally from 117.5 in April. Second-estimate GDP for the first quarter came in unchanged at 6.4%, confirming the initial reading. Unemployment claims fell to a new post-Covid low of 406 thousand, down from 444 thousand. Durable goods orders disappointed with a reading of -1.3% in April, its second decline in three months.

The PCE index, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, jumped to 3.6% in April, up from 2.2%. This could lift the US dollar if investors believe that the Fed will re-evaluate whether to taper QE sooner rather than later.