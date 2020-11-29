EUR/USD Forecast Nov. 30-Dec. 4 – Euro climbs to 3-month high

EUR/USD recorded strong gains last week, climbing close to one percent. There are seven events in the upcoming week, including PMIs and German GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.

German GDP bounced back in the third quarter, with a gain of 8.5%. This follows a decline of 9.7% in Q2. German Ifo Business Climate slowed to 90.7, down from 92.7 beforehand. In France, GDP jumped 18.7% in Q3, beating the forecast of 18.2%. French consumer spending rose to 3.7% and CPI climbed to 0.2%, which were higher readings than the previous month.

In the US, PMIs for October indicated stronger growth in the manufacturing and services sectors. Services PMI improved to 57.7, as the index accelerated for a seventh straight month. Manufacturing PMI climbed to 56.7, up significantly from 53.3 beforehand. Both PMIs were well into expansionary territory, which indicates that the economic recovery continues to gain traction. Unemployment claims climbed for a second straight week, with a reading of 778 thousand. This was much higher than the estimate of 732 thousand. Durable goods orders reports were mixed. The headline figure slowed to 1.3%, down from 1.9%. However, the core release climbed from 0.8% to 1.3%.

The week wrapped up with the FOMC minutes of the November policy meeting. The minutes showed that officials did not believe any changes were needed to the current bond-purchase scheme of $120 billion/month. At the same time, they were of the opinion that “circumstances could shift to warrant such adjustments.”

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge:

German CPI: All Day. Inflation remains weak in the eurozone’s largest economy. Inflation rose 0.1% in October, after three straight declines. Analysts are bracing for a decline of -0.7% in November. Manufacturing PMIs: Monday, 8:15 in France, 8:30 in Germany, and 9:00 for the whole eurozone. German and eurozone manufacturing PMIs continue to point to expansion, and the estimates of 57.9 and 53.6 are expected to confirm the initial readings. Spain and Italy are expected in just above the 50-level, which points to stagnation. France is projected to come in at 49.2, almost identical to the initial releases, which is in contraction territory. Eurozone Inflation Report: Tuesday, 10:00. Inflation remains low, as the eurozone economy remains in a weak state. Headline inflation is expected in at -0.2%, while the core inflation forecast stands at 0.2%. German Retail Sales: Wednesday, 7:00. Retail sales slumped in September, with a reading of -2.2%. This marked a 5-month decline. However, a rebound is projected for October, with a consensus of 1.1%. Services PMIs: Thursday, 8:15 in France, 8:30 in Germany, and 9:00 for the whole eurozone. The services sector has been in contraction. as business activity has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The seconnd-estimate PMIs for Germany and the eurozone are expected to confirm the initial readings, as 46.2 and 41.3, respectively. Retail Sales: Thursday, 10:00. Eurozone retail sales fell by 2.0% in September, worse than the estimate of -1.4%. Better news is expected in October, with an estimate of 0.6%. German Factory Orders: Friday, 10:00. Factory orders slowed to just 0.5% in September, down from 4.5% beforehand. The forecast for October stands at 1.1%.

EUR/USD Technical analysis Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.2240. 1.2136 is next. 1.2046 is an important monthly line of resistance. 1.1936 is the first level of support. 1.1877 switched to support after strong gains by EUR/USD last week. 1.1744 is next. 1.1648 (mentioned last week) is the final support level for now.

