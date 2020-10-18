EUR/USD Forecast Oct. 19-23 – Euro slips on soft inflation

German consumer confidence came in at -1.6 in September and analysts are expecting the indicator to dip lower to -2.9 points. Since March, the indicator has been in negative territory, which indicates pessimism over economic conditions.

The official Eurostat consumer sentiment gauge continues to indicate pessimism among eurozone consumers. The broad survey of 2,300 consumers came in at -14 in September and is expected in at -15 in the October release.

Friday, 7:15 in France, 7:30 in Germany, and 8:00 for the whole eurozone. German and eurozone manufacturing PMIs continue to point to expansion, with readings of 56.4 and 53.7, respectively. The October readings are expected to be slightly lower, with forecasts of 55.0 in Germany and 53.0 in the eurozone. The French index came in at 51.2, and is projected to edge up to 51.3. The services sector has been in contraction, with German Services PMI coming in at 49.6 and the eurozone PMI at 47.1 points. The French PMI came in at 47.5. The October forecasts are 49.6 for Germany, 47.1 for the eurozone and 47.0 for France.