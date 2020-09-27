EUR/USD Forecast Sep. 28-Oct. 2 – Euro falls to 8-week low

German GfK Consumer Climate remains in negative territory, as consumers are nervous about the economy. The indicator showed little change in September, at -1.8 points. Eurozone and German Manufacturing PMIs improved in September, with readings of 53.7 and 53.6, respectively. A reading above 50 points to expansion. However, Eurozone and German Services PMIs indicated contraction, with readings of 47.6 and 49.1, respectively. German Ifo Business Climate accelerated for a fifth straight month, rising from 92.6 to 93.4 in September.

The US Flash Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 53.5, almost unchanged from 53.4 a month earlier. Importantly, the reading beat the estimate of 52.5 points. The index has been in expansion territory for four straight months, with readings above the 50-level, which separates expansion from contraction. On the services front, Flash Services PMI came in at 54.6, just shy of the previous release of 54.8 points. The respectable reading points to a solid rise in business activity, another sign that the economic recovery is strengthening.

EUR/USD daily chart with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge:

Technical lines from top to bottom:

We start with resistance at 1.1974, which is protecting the symbolic 1.20 level.

1.1877 is next.

1.1744 has switched to resistance after sharp losses by EUR/USD last week.

1.1648 is an immediate resistance line.

1.1573 (mentioned last week) is the first line of support.

1.1470 was a low point at the beginning of February.

1.1328 is the final support level for now.