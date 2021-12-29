EUR/USD Price Plunges as Greenback Firms, Bulls Rejected by 1.1330

The EUR/USD pair failed to confirm a potential further growth, so the current sell-off is natural. Better than expected US data may boost the USD. A larger downwards movement will be confirmed by a valid breakdown below the former lower low. The EUR/USD price drops like a rock at the time of writing as the Dollar Index edges higher. We have a strong negative correlation between the DXY and EUR/USD. The currency pair maintained a bearish bias. –Are you interested to learn more about Islamic forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- In the short term, the price moves sideways, extending its range pattern. The price action also developed a triangle formation. Escaping from this pattern could bring really good trading opportunities. The USD drags the price down after receiving a helping hand from the US HPI and the Richmond Manufacturing Index yesterday. Earlier, the Euro-zone Private loans reported a 4.2% growth matching expectations, while the M3 Money Supply registered only a 7.3% growth versus 7.6% expected. Later, the US will release the Pending Home Sales, which may report a 0.6% growth. The Prelim Wholesale Inventories are expected to rise by 1.5%, while the Goods Trade Balance could drop to -89.0B. Tomorrow, the US unemployment claims and the Chicago PMI could bring more action. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD price technical analysis: Triangle pattern As you can see on the 4-hour chart, the currency pair failed to reach and retest the triangle’s resistance, and now it has dropped way below the 1.1297 weekly pivot point. The upside movement was stopped by the 1.1332 static resistance. The EUR/USD pair continues to move sideways between 1.1235 and 1.1374 levels. A valid breakout from the current triangle and escaping from this range could bring us a clear direction. –Are you interested to learn more about Nigerian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- As you already know, the downtrend remains intact as long as the price is traded below 1.1374. The current narrow range could represent a distribution. Still, it remains to see how it will react around the uptrend line and after reaching the 1.1235. A downside continuation, a broader drop, could be confirmed by a valid breakdown below the 1.1186 lower low. Staying above the immediate downside obstacles and jumping above the 1.1374 may announce an upside reversal. This scenario is less likely to happen. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.