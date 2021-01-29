Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»EUR/USD: Stetting The Stage For Few More Messy Days N-Term – SocGen

EUR/USD: Stetting The Stage For Few More Messy Days N-Term – SocGen

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the forecast for EUR/USD over the ner-term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Societe Generale Research flags a scope for some messy days for EUR/USD trading over the near-term.

“Fundamental market drivers haven’t changed, but positions were crowded. If we can now reduce excess dollar shorts, then we’re setting the stage for a few more very messy days before underlying trends reassert themselves. Our Q1 EUR/USD forecast (1.20) no longer looks outdated, and we hope that level will provide a base for this move,” SocGen notes.

The key issues going on from here may be 1) can the ECB successfully talk the euro down, and 2) does relative growth mater in FX (not just in EUR/USD),” SocGen adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.