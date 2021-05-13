EUR/USD: Stying Bullish M-Term On Several Cross-Market Developmnets – Citi

Latest
What is the outlook for EURUSD in the medium term?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

CitiFX Technicals outlines several cross-market price developments to maintain their bullish bias on spot in the medium term.

EURUSD posted a bullish outside week last Friday, akin to what happened in the week ending 27 Nov. 2020. Subsequent price action saw the EUR enjoy a rally of almost 400 points,” Citi notes.

“US 10 year real yields are falling as nominal yields continue to follow a similar path to that seen in 1993- 1994 and 1998-2000 (suggesting that we now see a period of range trading).

The US-Germany 10 year yield spread has broken decisively below the 55-day MA with a wide gap to the 200 day MA and trend line support at 153-156 bps. The current spread hovers at 178 bps,” Citi adds.

