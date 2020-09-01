EUR/USD: To 1.25, USD/JPY: To 100 In The Next Year – SocGen

The US dollar continues to retreat against the major currencies. What is the outlook for EUR/USD and USD/JPY by end-2020 and end 2021?
Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:
Societe Generale Research updated its FX forecasts and now targets EUR/USD and USD/JPY at 1.18 and 105 respectively by end-2020 and at 1.25 and 100 by end-2021.
“Our updated forecasts reflect our concern that EUR/USD in particular, has gone too far too fast, but it seems clear to us that we are at the start of a multi-year period of dollar decline, from very elevated levels,” SocGen notes.
“The yen still can’t fall far and is doing its job: ready to rally if global equities correct, doing little while they go up…A sterling short squeeze has dragged EUR/GBP below 0.90 but we doubt it can hold here for long, even if the outlook is still for the real trade-weighted index to bump along the bottom,” SocGen adds.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs
For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.