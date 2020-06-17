EUR/USD: Weakness Corrective; Expecting 1.1122 To Provide A Better Floor – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD is trading slightly below the 1.13 level. What is the technical outlook for the pair?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Suisse discusses EUR/USD technical outlook and highlights the importance of the 1.1122 level for directional bias.

“We continue to view the pullback as corrective, but with further weakness seen likely yet EURUSD extends its correction lower as expected with the market still capped below 1.1357/69 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 bear trend and long-term downtrend from 2018 – and weakness has now extended to its 13-day exponential average at 1.1222/12. Although this is holding for now the immediate risk is seen lower and below 1.1212 would suggest the setback can extend further with support seen next at 1.1160/54, then more importantly 1.1122 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March. We would look for a better floor here,” CS notes.

“Resistance is seen at 1.1292 initially, ahead of 1.1323 and then 1.1341. Above here is needed to suggest the correction is over and the rally can resume with resistance then seen at 1.1403 ahead of 1.1423/28, then the 1.1495 high for the year. Whilst this latter level should clearly be respected, a break would mark a medium-term base,” CS adds.

sign up to eFXplus . For lots more FX trades from major banks,

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.