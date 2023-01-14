EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Euro Bulls Return on Easing US CPI

The euro rose following figures showing a decline in US inflation. Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes. Investors are awaiting eurozone inflation data. The EUR/USD weekly forecast is bullish as easing US inflation could mean smaller Fed hikes. Improving risk sentiment may further weigh on the greenback. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- Ups and downs of EUR/USD The US inflation report dominated market sentiment in the past week. Investors waited anxiously from the start of the week, and when the report came out, there was a lot of volatility. On Thursday, the dollar fell to an almost nine-month low against the euro following figures showing a decline in US inflation, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve will scale back its rate hikes. Consumer price index (CPI) statistics from the United States revealed a 0.1% reduction last month, the first drop since May 2020, when the economy was in disarray due to the first wave of COVID-19 infections. Price pressures are easing as demand slows due to the US central bank’s quickest monetary policy tightening campaign since the 1980s. The dollar fell as much as 1% against the euro after the CPI report, its worst performance against the euro since April 21. Next week’s key events for EUR/USD Next week will be important for the euro as there will be inflation data from both the US and the eurozone. Investors expect an increase in the eurozone’s core inflation rate from 5% to 5.2%. The US will release PPI data showing inflation in the production level. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! EUR/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls are weak above the 1.0701 key level EUR/USD weekly forecast On the daily chart, we see EUR/USD trading above the 22-SMA after bears failed to keep it below the SMA. Although the pair is in an uptrend, the move has been choppy, with the price mostly staying close to the 22-SMA. This is a sign that bulls are struggling to push the price higher. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Bears tried to take over when the price paused at the 1.0701 resistance level by pushing it below the 22-SMA. However, bulls held on to control and broke above the resistance. Although the price made a new high, the RSI barely exceeded the previous high. If the bulls do not get stronger in the coming week, we might see bears attempt another break below the 22-SMA. Success would see the price retest the 1.0403 key level. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.