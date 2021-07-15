Forex Broker News: CFI Expands Its Offerings into More Markets

The forex broker CFI Financial Group is certainly not staying put. It has expanded its product line in a big way and is now offering a massive 7000 trading products on its platforms. In an announcement published today, CFI said that this expansion will provide access to a slew of new global markets. The forex broker is also heavily involved in CFD’s (Contract For Differences) and ETF’S (Exchange Trading Products).

The forex broker announced that it will now cover markets in the following countries. These are the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. If you have just started trading in Forex have a look at these Top Forex Brokers.

In comments on the product expansion, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury, who are the Co-Founders and Managing Directors of CFI were very upbeat.

“Reaching 7,000 products is a milestone and a testament to our team’s tireless conquest of achieving our vision of being the brand for all things investing and trading. Expanding the range and number of products and markets we offer means our clients have access to an ever-increasing stream of opportunities.”

Forex Broker CFI: On A Constant Route Of Expansion

CFI has been expanding its product offerings on a continuous basis. In the previous months of this year, the forex broker added three new markets. It also added the Chinese yuan and new crosses for the Singapore dollar, the Norwegian krone and the Swedish krona. There is a lot of interest in new currency pairs as well as CFD’s and CFI is tapping into this field assiduously.

The forex broker has also delved into the fractional stocks market which can now be purchased by traders. This feature is in huge demand amongst retail traders. Another opportunity is the fact that CFI offers zero commission services for all CFD’s of stocks as well as ETF’s.

Samer Raad, Global Head of Dealing at CFI also commented upon this massive new expansion for CFI.

“CFI is at the forefront of breaking new grounds. Access to new markets and more opportunities are one of the many advantages that we aim to deliver to our clients. We aim to continue this product expansion while always finding new ways to Empower our clients even more in the future”, he added.

And that’s not all. CFI is also active in sponsorship and the corporate social responsibility fields. The forex broker is also the main sponsor for the national male basketball team of Jordan. With expansion of these services at a considerable pace, CFI aims to be one of the leading forex and CFD brokers in the Middle Eastern market.

