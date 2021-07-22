Forex Broker News: eToro Ink Deal With SK Slavia Prague

The forex broker eToro has once again demonstrated its prowess for all things sport with a sponsorship agreement with the Czech top football side, SK Slavia Prague. The Israeli forex and crypto broker has already got into several deals with football clubs across the continent.

The two have agreed on a deal that is spread over several years but no immediate details were made available. According to the official announcement, the logo of eToro will be featured on all the Czech club’s official club team wear. This includes the jersey of the club’s men, women, and youth teams.

“We are pleased to be joining forces with the world’s leading social investment network,. We welcome eToro to the Slavia family as a new general partner of the club”. Tomáš Syrovátka, first Vice-President of SK Slavia Prague commented.

Partnering a forex broker with sports

The Israeli broker’s partnership with the Czech Republic’s oldest football club is of a strategic nature. eToro has been offering its services to Czech traders since 2017 and this sponsorship deal will continue to strengthen its brand in the local market.

“The Czech Republic is an important market for eToro, and through this partnership, we hope to raise awareness to more people of the potential to grow their wealth through investing,” Nir Smulewicz, VP Marketing of eToro, said.

“We would like to show the fans that investing doesn’t have to be something only a select few can do, it can be as easily accessible as football matches, and for some may be as interesting”, Smulewicz added.

eToro Continues To Expand With US listing in the offing

The forex broker eToro has ambitious plans for expansion with these sports deals key to increasing visibility. The company was established in 2007 and its next step is to list on the US Stock Exchange this year. It is also in the process of merging with an American blank cheque company.

EToro has also achieved impressive results this year. In June, the forex broker reported that it has a total of 20.6 million retain clients with trading activities shooting up by 233 percent in Q1.

The forex and crypto broker continues to promote its brand with sports deals. In early July, eToro also signed a major multi-year deal with the Romanian football club CFR1907 Cluj. It also extended its partnership with AS Monaco now becoming its major sponsor.

