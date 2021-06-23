Forex Broker News: Finastra Tie-up With Uni Systems To Drive Expansion

A partnership between the forex service provider Finastra and Uni Systems Information Technology should be the next step to provide the former’s financial services solutions across multiple locations including Malta.

All Around Europe Providing Fintech Services

The FX services provider has established itself in the fields of Treasury Management, Risk and Payments Treasury and Risk and Payments Software. Through its partnership with Uni Systems, Finastra will be able to bring its technology to local markets. Currently Finastra is established in a number of countries including: Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Croatia and Slovenia.

Among other things Finastra tech such as SeamlessFX is used by banks and other forex broker entities to enable them to offer FX trading venue services to their customers.

The partnership will also be integrating local markets with on the ground implementation and support services. Whilst quite established in Eastern Europe, Finastra also are looking to take on new markets. Malta is now one of its next high-level countries of operation.

Forex Broker Expertise Coupled With Leading Solutions

Constantine Serros, Banking and Financial Services Business Unit Director at Uni Systems, said: “We are excited to announce this new business partnership with Finastra. As a global leader in the fintech space, Finastra brings deep expertise coupled with leading solutions in the domains of treasury, payments and risk. We aim to leverage further with our local footprint, knowledge and technology integration capabilities.

Serras added that they are confident that the partnership will assist European financial institutions in their essential journey to digital transformation.

Michael Henssler, General Manager, Treasury and Capital Markets and Risk at Finastra said. “Uni Systems is an exciting new member of our Fusion Orbit partner program. We are looking forward to reaching wider markets across Europe with this collaboration. Uni Systems’ specialized consultants are now trained and certified in delivering our solutions, both in the cloud and on-premise. We are confident they will also deliver quality professional services to our customers.”

Finastra claims that it is building an open platform which accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services. It currently delivers this crucial technology to a considerable number of financial institutions across the globe. Currently the Finastra technology is being used in 90 out of 100 of the world’s top banks.

Uni Systems has been in the ICT business for over 50 years. It has been a long standing and strategic IT partner to a vast number of organizations in Europe. The company has projects in 26 countries and subsidiaries in Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Italy and Spain.

