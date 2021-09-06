Forex Broker News: GMO Click’s Forex Volumes Drop In August

The Japanese forex broker GMO Click saw a 7.5% drop for its FX volumes in August when compared to July.

Drop attributed to the slowdown of trading activity in summer although August results were better than June’s.

FX Neo, the spot forex trading arm of broker GMO Click registered 82.1 trillion yen worth of forex in August compared to the 88.8 trillion yen in July.

There’s been a slowdown of forex trading activity for FX Neo, the forex trading arm of the Japanese forex broker GMO Click. In fact, the latest results reveal a turnover of 82.1 trillion yen in forex trading for August for the forex broker. That’s a substantial drop of around 7.5% when one compares this with the 88.8 trillion yen registered in July.

When one compares last year’s figures, the decrease is even more dramatic. August 2020 saw 120.3 trillion yen in turnover for the forex broker. However, 2020 was an exceptional year for GMO Click with the forex broker registering substantially increased volumes largely due to the rise of the Covid19 pandemic.

In fact, activities were at their peak in March 2020 with much higher volumes for the rest of the year. As with most forex brokers, GMO Click witnessed a heavy correction in 2021 largely in line with market trends.

Although August saw a dip in forex trading volumes, the figures were higher than those reported in June. The dip is also largely correlated with a drop in trading activity for the summer months.

Decline For Forex Broker As Regards Forex Activity But Stocks Activity On The Rise

Although there was an expected summer slump for the forex broker, GMO Click added no less than 3348 new FX Neo accounts. This took the total number of customer accounts up to an impressive 723,802.

Notwithstanding the surge in clients’ accounts, demand on Click 365 which is the daily Forex Futures Exchange remained rather low when one compares month-on-month. However, if a yearly comparison is made, demand was up by an impressive 25%. The broker ended August with 620,259 Click 365 accounts, an impressive figure.

And although FX trading was down, demand for stocks was considerably up by no less than 3.7%. This still declined from August 2020 for the forex broker.

Summer Decline A Normal Trend For Japanese and international brokers

GMO Click’s decline in forex trading volume for summer is not an isolated phenomenon, however. Other brokers which reported lower trading volumes for August include the Tokyo Financial Exchange which reported an 11 percent monthly drop in FX derivatives trading. Another broker, FXSpotStream also reported a considerable 16% decline.

