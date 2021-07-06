Forex Broker News: GoDoFX to Use Integral Tech For FX & CFDs

Forex broker news latest – Integral, a FX technology provider, today announced today that UAE-based retail brokerage GoDoFX has selected Integral MarginFX to support the growth of its FX and CFD business.

GoDoFX was founded earlier this year by industry veterans in the UAE forex market. The group takes a client-first approach and aims to establish long-term and sustainable trading relationships with its retail customers.

Forex broker and investment platform GoDoFX selected Integral for its institutional-grade technology, which it says afforded a high degree of customization in the trading workflow, seamless connection to the market through a hosted MT4 solution, and sophisticated pricing engine and risk management services.

As standard with Integral technology, MarginFX operates in a highly flexible and interoperable cloud-based environment, which allowed GoDoFX to design workflow and deploy services at an exceptionally fast rate.

Forex broker news: “Integral goes beyond the standard services”

Regarding the announcement, Ebieraja Alex, chief operations officer of GoDoFX, said: “We chose Integral for their institutional technology that goes beyond the standard services employed in the brokerage sector.

“GoDoFX strongly believes in providing retail customers with an exceptional level of service and the Integral platform allows us to deliver a tailored and personalized offering to every one of our customers.”

Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of GoDoFX added: “Integral’s technology means our business is

underpinned by sophisticated – yet flexible – infrastructure that allows us to provide

the tightest competitive spreads while optimally managing risk at a granular level. We

have been extremely satisfied with the level of service delivered.”

Founded in 1993, Integral is a financial technology company that helps its customers – banks, brokers, and asset

managers – outperform their competition in the foreign exchange market through innovative solutions

for workflow management and advanced execution.

The company maintains development, support, and sales offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangalore.

“We’ve listened carefully to the brokerage community and have thoughtfully developed the full range of technology and trading services needed to grow their business and reduce trading costs,” said Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral. “We are delighted to be working with GoDoFX and deliver fully customizable trading solutions to meet their evolving requirements.”

GoDo FX provides trading services to retail and institutional clients a range of across a range of financial instruments including, Forex, Stock Indices, Gold, Oil, and Stock CFDs. The company has offices in

Mauritius, Dubai, and India.

