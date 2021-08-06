Forex Broker News: Kapital Investment Group Acquires Isik Menkul

Forex broker Isik Menkul has grown significantly over the years

Kapital planning to expand its product range both in Turkey and beyond

Turkey one of the fastest growing markets for forex and CFD’s

The large Kapital Investment Group (KIG BV) announced the acquisition of the Turkish forex broker Isik Menkul. Kapital is part of the international financial services provider, Global Kapital Group (GKG). On the other hand, Isik Menkul is one of the leading multi-asset and forex brokers in Turkey.

Isik Menkul has an extremely strong presence in the Turkish region with a wide array of services. The forex broker offers a considerable range of trading services and financial products including forex, commodities, CFD’s, futures and stocks.

Kapital Investment Group announced in a press release that they intend to aggressively expand their product range through the recent acquisition of the Turkish forex broker.

Isik Menkul is aso regulated by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey (CMB). With its latest acquisition, the Kapital Investment Group will now be able to operate in Turkey which promises to be one of the fastest growing international markets.

If you haven’t yet started trading forex and are interested, then take a look at this Forex Trading Beginner’s Guide.

Forex broker acquisition should continue to widen product offering for Kapital Investment Group

Understandably KIG BV Chair of the Board, Engin Çubukçu, was bullish about the acquisition of the Turkish forex broker.

“The acquisition of I??k Menkul marks one of the most important steps so far towards our goal of becoming a multi-asset investment platform. As a top-tier financial institution with a significant share in Turkish capital markets, I??k Menkul serves more than 26,000 clients in Turkey, providing a gateway into the Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) while offering futures, FX, commodities and CFDs for trading”, Çubukçu commented.

There has been a rapid increase in the forex trading market in Turkey over the last years. In its latest announcement, KIG BV emphasised the importance of the Turkish market which is crucial for the continued global expansion of the group.

KIG Board Chair Çubukçu also emphasised the importance of the acquisition of Isik Menkul for its continued expansion in the MENA region.

“Turkey is one of the most important markets in the MENA region, as it is highly developed and very competitive. Entering the Turkish market with a financial institution with such strong credentials will give us a significant advantage over our competitors”, the KIG Board Chair stated.

“I??k Menkul is a company that prioritizes transparency, a key point in the establishment of a loyal client base. It is also a pioneer being the first zero commission stockbroker in Turkey which has helped it establish strong brand recognition, crowning its already highly reputable brand image,” Çubukçu added.

If you are interested in trading forex then take a look at these Top Forex Brokers.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Gerald Fenech Gerald Fenech Freelance journalist and writer with over ten years experience in forex and fintech writing. Specializes in crypto and blockchain View All Post By Gerald Fenech

Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts 0% Commission and No stamp Duty

Regulated by US,UK & International Stock

Copy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account

Forex Industry share