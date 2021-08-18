Forex Broker News: Liverpool FC Sign Deal With ThinkMarkets

New football season sees plethora of new sports deals between forex brokers and football clubs

Deal details between Liverpool and ThinkMarkets not disclosed

Exclusive matchday opportunities for ThinkMarket clients as well as fan experiences.

Think Markets, an established forex broker has inked a deal with the top English Premier League club Liverpool FC for a two year period. This sponsorship agreement is one of a plethora of similar deals signed by forex and CFD brokers with an ever-increasing number of football clubs as the major leagues get underway all over Europe.

Under the agreement signed between the two parties, ThinkMarkets has gained the status of Liverpool’s Official Global Trading Partner. The forex broker will receive match-day sponsorship opportunities. They can also offer their clients exclusive fan experiences including digital assets and club hospitality.

The London and Melbourne based forex broker is aggressively promoting its global services. Recently, ThinkMarkets acquired a Japanese FX firm and is also expanding services in other markets.

“We look forward to exploring the synergies between trading and football strategy throughout our partnership,” ThinkMarkets’ Co-Founder and CEO, Nauman Anees commented.

Forex Broker ThinkMarkets Working Hard On Brand Promotion

This latest deal demonstrates the burgeoning growth of sports sponsorships which are a brand presence within any promotional slot of the football matches. These are becoming extremely popular in the financial services industry and provide huge promotional markets as they are positioned in front of millions of fans worldwide.

Top Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have huge followings all over the globe with hundreds of millions of fans. They generate huge volumes of revenue through the sale of club jerseys and other merchandise, so a sponsorship deal is seen as highly lucrative for any potential sponsor.

ThinkMarkets is expecting to continue promoting its brand with this extremely high-profile sponsorship deal.

Top Premier Club Liverpool FC A Magnet For High Quality Sponsors

One of the top clubs in the English Premier League and a founder member since 1992, Liverpool FC has a rich footballing history. The Merseyside-based club was founded in 189

2 and has won a large number of domestic and international trophies with six Champion’s Cups to its name, making it the most successful English club in the history of this competition.

The club has already started the 2021-2022 English Premier League season with a convincing win against Norwich. They will also play in the European Champions League after placing 4th last year.

“Our worldwide following will generate global exposure for ThinkMarkets, whilst their core markets benefit from tremendous numbers of Liverpool FC supporters,” Matt Scammell, Commercial Director at Liverpool FC, said in a statement announcing the deal.

“Through this new partnership, we look forward to working closely together in offering our fans activities and experiences to bring them even closer to the club”, Scammell concluded.

