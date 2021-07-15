Forex Broker News: Scope Markets Officially Redesigns Its Logo

The forex and CFDs broker Scope Markets has made a redesign of its brand by launching a new logo, according to an announcement made through its official Twitter profile. The company is known for being a sleeve sponsor of the UK football team West Ham United, and the new logo is launched amidst the context of the Europe League’s warming up.

“It’s here, new branding, new image, new Scope!” the broker noted in a tweet, accompanied by several hashtags with forex and trading thematic. Although the management hinted at the logo in previous press briefings, it was made public on July 15.

Forex Brokers and Sports Sponsorship

“Retail brokers are following in the footsteps of betting websites in the sponsorship of football teams, as they hope that exposure to fans will help grow their customer base and new generate new active traders,” a spokesperson from Safe Betting Sites UK said about the new trend in the retail forex broker industry regarding new marketing techniques.

The maneuver comes after several forex brokers have been showing an increasing interest in sponsoring the sports industry, not only limited to football. Forex retail brokers such as eToro had arranged a multi-deal partnership with a Romanian football club, CFR 1907 Cluj, whose agreement includes adding the broker’s logo on the team’s shirts. It implies that an FX company will have its brand into one of the oldest football clubs in Romania which currently competes in the Liga I.

Moreover, other leading football clubs like AS Monaco and Atlético Madrid had, in the past, signed deals with retail forex and CFDs brokers. There are other sports that the forex industry has targeted in their marketing strategies such as racing sports, rugby, cricket, among others.

Also, crypto exchanges are steadily joining the sponsorship bandwagon, even making their inception into combat sports like mixed martial arts (MMA).

