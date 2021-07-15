Forex Broker News: Scope Markets Rebrands to Extend Global Reach

Forex and contracts for difference broker Scope Markets has undergone a rebranding that includes the launch a new company logo. The move is part of the global broker’s ambitious expansion plans for its brokerage business.

Forex broker Scope Markets is a sleeve sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United and has been in partnership with the east London club since 2018.

According to SportBusiness, the multi-year sleeve sponsorship deal is valued at £1 million to £1.5 million annually.

The global broker has launched the logo before the start of the new Europa League competition. news or the redesign emerged last week but this is the first time the logo has been seen.

Headquartered in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchanges Commission (CySec), with customers across the European Economic Area, the sponsorship deal with West Ham and the rebranding initiative is aimed at broadening the broker’s appeal internationally.

With the catchline “It’s here, new branding, new, image, new Scope!” the logo was published across Scope Markets’ social media channels today.

Premier League draws in forex brokers with its global reach

Scope Markets sleeve deal is likely to be emulated by other brokers seeking effective branding exposure. A spokesperson from Safe Betting Sites UK added: “Retail brokers are following in the footsteps of betting websites in the sponsorship of football teams, as they hope that exposure to fans will help grow their customer base and new generate new active traders.”

The UK’s Premier League is the richest football league in the world and games are watched by hundreds of millions around the globe. West Ham’s appearance. in the Europa League will help raise the club’s profile and therefore the visibility and value of Scope Markets branding deal.

Scope Markets says the rebrand marks a ‘new chapter for the company’ as it looks to position itself as a ‘modern’ brokerage platform, and no doubt to secure more customers from a valuable demographic of younger traders signing up for forex trading for the very first time as well as older more established traders and investors and their generally higher high net worth.

Scope Markets’ CEO, Jacob Plattner explained the rationale behind the sponsorship deal: “This season is set to be an exciting one for West Ham as they enter the Europa League Group stage for the very first time.

“With our new logo on display on the sleeves of each shirt, we know this will be a powerful tool in building further awareness of Scope Markets both amongst the passionate, global West Ham fan base and indeed many other football supporters.”

In a sign of its global ambition Scope Markets has opened for business in Kenya having first entered the country in late 2019. It is one of a handful of brokers licensed by the country’s Capital Markets Authority (CMA) which regulates and supervises the forex industry.

