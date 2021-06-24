Forex Broker News: Sucden Financial Expands Its FX Trading Team

The Forex broker Sucden Financial recently announced four new hires to its sales team. Mike Wilkins is now its Global Head of FX sales. Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robisnon are now in FX sales positions.

Headquartered in London, Sucden Financial is a global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, with offices in Moscow, Hong Kong and New York. It appears to be giving substantial importance to its forex business as the four new hires are renowned names in the industry.

The FX industry has seen considerable shifting of personnel as u and coming companies attempt to attract big names to their roster. Sucden Financial appears quite aggressive in this respect and these hires will definitely complement its already star-studded team.

Forex broker pitch for new clients

Mike Wilkins who is a very well-known name in the field takes over the Head of Sales role. The other three FX sales posts have been filled by Toby Warner, Ian Steadman and Steven Robinson. The quartet of experienced traders are definitely an asset for Sucden Financial as they aim to strengthen their brand.

These four new hires will bring considerable FX sales experience to the forex broker. Wilkins recently left StoneX where he had managed the foreign exchange sales and trading arms. He was also Head of FX in EMEA and the Asian markets. Warner worked at CITI where he was in charge of FX bank sales and FX trading. Both heavyweights have a combined experience that spans almost seven decades in the FX sector.

A vast array of services

Sucden Financial is expected to substantially grow its client base with these new acquisitions. The companies’ vast array of FX services which include forwards, swaps, OTC options, NDO’s and deliverable FX. Other services include third-party credit intermediation, direct ECN access, liquidity and FX clearing.

Wayne Roworth, Global Head of FX, commented. “I am delighted to welcome Mike and the team, as we strengthen our salesforce, continue enhancing our FX services and develop our global client base. Sucden Financial is a well-established company and recognised leader within the FX industry, with a superior product offering. I am looking forward to drawing upon the experience of the whole FX team and building upon their success.”

Sucden Financial is aggressively increasing its services to attract new customers. It recently launched a mobile trading app called Star. This new app has several features including position monitoring, real-time trading as well as order management and execution.

