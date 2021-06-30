Forex Broker News: Sucden Financial in Data Partnership With Refinitiv

Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has partnered with Refinitiv to distribute market insights and premium in-depth investment research via their Eikon platform.

The dedicated research team and experienced trading professionals at Sucden Financial produce expert commentary and analysis on a wide range of markets. Base, ferrous and precious metals, soft commodities and foreign exchange are amongst the markets covered.

Forex brokers are consumers of Sucden Financial liquidity services as well as its market insight reports and other data. Regular reports produced by the company include a unique weekly OTC FX option report, a monthly FX report and its benchmark Quarterly Metals Report.

Wider distribution for Sucden Financial premium research

Sucden Financial also offer premium Investment Research within a subscription package, providing access to a substantial library of reports. These currently focus on in-depth coffee analysis and electric vehicles. The service also includes direct access to the research team, providing bespoke analysis, data and price forecasts.

Refinitiv Eikon users will now have the unique ability to purchase individual reports via the platform.

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial commented, “We continue making significant investments in our solutions and services, which includes our research offering. I am delighted that Refinitiv’s vast client base now have direct access to our market reports.”

Zach Cordes, Head of Agriculture at Refinitiv commented, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Sucden Financial and to be able to share their highly respected commentary and analysis directly with our users.”

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, It has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a track record of over 45 years in financial markets. It was founded in 1973 and is supported by its parent company Sucden, one of the world’s leading soft commodity trading groups.

The company is headquartered in London, and has offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.