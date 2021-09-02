Forex Broker News: Swissquote Signs Sponsorship Deal With UEFA

Forex broker giant Swissquote signs exclusive sponsorship deal with UEFA, the European football governing body covering football club competitions

The online bank and broker brand will sponsor UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

The three-year sponsorship deal will kick off during the 2021-2022 game season.

The forex broker Swissquote yesterday announced that it had reached a deal with UEFA, the European football governing body to sponsor two major leagues on the continent. These are the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Conference League.

The three-year sponsorship deal is expected to kick off during the 2021-2022 season.

In a press release, Swissquote pointed out that it was the first forex broker and online bank to partner with UEFA. Under the agreement between the two parties, Swissquote will receive perimeter advertising rights as well as hospitality rights at all the 282 games of the UEFA Europa League as well as the newly founded UEFA Europa Conference League.

Forex Broker Swissquote Aggressively Expanding Its Sponsorship Agreements in Sports Field

The latest deal between Swissquote and UEFA will also allow the two to collaborate on social media and other online marketing channels as well as an increased online presence for the forex broker.

“We are delighted to enter this partnership and are convinced that the strengthening of our brand in Europe will fuel our growth,” Swissquote CEO Marc Bürki said in a statement.

According to Swissquote, this sponsorship deal will provide significant exposure to its brand, not just in Europe but also on a global level. The UEFA Europa League is the second most popular football league on the continent with clubs from all countries in Europe participating.

Looking For Branding Through Football, Swissquote Leads The Way

The UEFA Europa Conference League was founded in 2021 primarily to allow more clubs and associations to play football at a larger level.

“The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League are all about aspiring teams and players giving their all to make it to the very top, very much like Swissquote,” Bürki added in the statement.

“We are the innovative challenger bank, working tirelessly to become the preferred bank for ambitious traders and investors. We are also proud to now belong to the exclusive club of the few global brands that will be shaping European club football as UEFA partners over the coming years”, the Swissquote CEO concluded.

