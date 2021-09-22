Forex Broker News: TMGM Inks Deal With Gianluigi Buffon

The Australian Forex Broker Signed a Partnership with Legendary Italian Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon has over 20 years experience in forex trading currently playing in Italy’s Serie B with his first club, Parma FC.

TMGM Is On A Roll With Its Trading Volume Rising By 100% Year On Year.

The forex broker TMGM which has its headquarters in Sydney, Australia recently announced a partnership with the legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon. He currently plays for Parma, a Serie B club in Italy which was incidentally also his first-ever football club.

Interestingly, according to a tweet published by the forex broker, Buffon has over 20 years of trading experience. The announcement came packaged together with a photo studio of Buffon who was using a shirt branded with TMGM’s logo.

“We share a vision and commitment to performance, speed and longevity. TMGM is reliable, trusted and my Online Trading Platform of choice. I am extremely happy for this partnership and my future teamed with them,” Buffon said in a tweet via his official Twitter account.

Forex Broker TMGM Bullish On Recent Deal With Buffon

The Sydney-based broker was understandably enthusiastic about this recent partnership agreement, It is the latest in a long line of deals inked by several forex and CFD brokers as well as other players in the financial services industry and the sports scene.

“TMGM is extremely excited to announce our new partnership with legendary Italian goalkeeper, @gianluigibuffon who is one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time. Buffon has over 20 years of trading experience, and we look forward to the future together”, the forex broker commented.

TMGM Acquires New Zealand License and Increases Turnover by 100% Year On Year

This recent announcement came some months after TMGM received a regulator license from the New Zealand’s Financial Markets Authority (FMA). Additionally, the Australian broker explained that its new license has been added as part of its global expansion strategy. The license will allow the broker to offer regulated forex and CFD’s trading services to traders based in New Zealand.

The forex broker, TMGM currently operates in Australia with its AFS (Australian Financial Services) license. It is already a huge name in this market with this recent expansion to a neighbouring country seen as a natural extension.

The firm also reported excellent numbers for Q2 2021. Total trading volume reached $195 billion at the end of August. This means that in just over a year, the forex broker has increased trading volume by more than 100%. The previous year’s monthly trading volume averages were $90 billion for Q2 2020.

