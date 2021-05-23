Forex Weekly Outlook May 24-28 – US, German GDP eyed

In the UK, employment releases were positive. The number of unemployed persons fell by 15.1 thousand, compared to an expected rise of 25.6 thousand. Unemployment fell for a third straight month, dropping from 4.9% to 4.8%. Wage growth remained strong at 4.0%, but this was lower than the forecast of 4.5%

Inflation was higher in April, as the reopening of the UK economy has led to increased economic activity. Headline inflation climbed to 1.5% in April, up sharply from 0.7% beforehand. Core CPI rose to 1.3%, up from 1.1%.

Canada’s Inflation outperformed in April, as CPI rose to 3.4%, up from 2.2% and above the consensus of 3.2%. BoC CPI climbed to 2.3%, up from 1.4% and above the forecast of 1.3%.

The ADP Employment Report showed that the economy created 351 thousand new jobs in April, up sharply from 266 thousand.

In the US, the Services PMI sparkled with a read of 70.1, as the business sector showed unprecedented growth. This beat the estimate of 64.3. The 50-level separates expansion from contraction.