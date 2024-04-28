Home EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Focus Turns to Fed, NFP Next Week
EUR/USD Forecast

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Focus Turns to Fed, NFP Next Week

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The euro strengthened on upbeat Eurozone business activity data.
  • The dollar was weak as business activity in the US fell more than expected.
  • The core PCE price index aligned with expectations, holding at 0.3%.

The EUR/USD weekly forecast leans slightly bullish as the dollar faces pressure from weakening economic indicators.

Ups and downs of EUR/USD

The week was bullish for the EUR/USD pair as the euro strengthened on upbeat Eurozone business activity data. Still, policymakers remain convinced that the ECB will implement its first cut in June. 

Are you interested to learn more about crypto signals? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, the dollar was weak as business activity in the US fell more than expected. Moreover, the gross domestic product figures missed forecasts, indicating a slowdown in the economy. Despite this, inflation figures remained high, leading to a decline in rate-cut expectations. The week ended with the core PCE price index, which aligned with expectations, holding at 0.3%.

Next week’s key events for EUR/USD

Next week, the US will have three key events: the FOMC policy meeting, the ISM manufacturing PMI, and the NFP report. All these will go a long way in shaping the outlook for Fed rate cuts. 

At the Fed meeting, markets expect the central bank to hold rates at 5.50%. However, more emphasis will be given to what policymakers say regarding the future, especially inflation. Hawkish guidance could lead to a decline in rate cut expectations that would see the EUR/USD pair decline. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Similarly, investors will look for policy guidance in the nonfarm payrolls report. The last few months have shown solid demand in the labor market, which has delayed Fed rate cuts. Another upbeat report could push back the timing for the first rate cut to November. 

EUR/USD weekly technical forecast: Bears eye 1.0500 as pullback meets resistance

EUR/USD weekly technical forecast
EUR/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the EUR/USD price is trading near the 1.0725 key resistance level and the 22-SMA line. The price retests this level after breaking below to make a new low. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex robots? Check our detailed guide-

Notably, the bias is bearish as the price has made a series of lower lows and highs. At the same time, it has respected a bearish trendline and the 22-SMA as resistance. Therefore, there is a high chance this trend will continue next week. 

The price might bounce lower to retest the 1.0500 key support level. Moreover, if it breaks above the SMA, then it will meet the trendline resistance, which will likely reverse it lower.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024