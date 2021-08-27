Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy AUD/NZD – 27 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the AUD/NZD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The Australian Dollar remains positive on the day despite retail sales figures that came worse than expected. The data showed that the retail sales for Australia came at -2.8% for the month while the figures for last month were at -2.3%. The analysts were expecting it to come at -1.8%. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- The Aussie remains supported as the Delta variant cases in the country have started declining. However, the risk sentiment remains little deteriorated as China’s economic slowdown and blast at Kabul airport are the key events pushing the investors away from the riskier assets. As we are heading towards some key events, the markets are consolidating before finding any clues about the Fed tapering and interest rates. Fed Chair Powell will deliver a speech at Jackson Hole Symposium and investors are eying at the event. Moreover, the US Core PCE figures will be released that may impact the market bias. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! On the other hand, the New Zealand Dollar attempted to rise yesterday but fell back as the risk sentiment isn’t in favor of riskier assets. Coronavirus cases have been on a rise in the country. The lockdown has been extended in the country, lending no room to the NZ bulls. However, the fundamental indicators show decent progress in the economy. It is obvious that the Australian Dollar looks stronger than the NZ Dollar at the moment which may bring some buying opportunities in the AUD/NZD pair. AUD/NZD free forex signals Instrument: AUD/NZD Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 1.0487 Stop Loss: 1.0406 TP1: 1.0608 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next FTSE Price Prediction: Moderate Gains Continue As Situation Stabilizes Gerald Fenech 8 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the AUD/NZD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The Australian Dollar remains positive on the day despite retail sales figures that came worse than expected. The data showed that the retail sales for Australia came at -2.8% for the month while the figures for last month were at -2.3%. The analysts were expecting it to come at -1.8%. –Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide- The Aussie remains supported as the Delta variant cases in the country have started declining.… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits