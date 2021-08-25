Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/JPY – 25 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/JPY and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to maintain the gains. The cross pair is looking for a catalyst to trigger further buying in the pair. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- As a result of moderate recovery in the dollar, cash flows late in the month, and some weakness in the risk mix, the spot price moved ineffectively on Wednesday. A reading of 99.4 in August (down from 100.7 in July) does not support the Euro as reported in the IFO’s domestic docket. According to IFO, some decline in the economic recovery pace may have been noted in recent months, as well as a possible peak. On the other hand, several major Eurozone economies have seen their PMIs soar in recent months. After China announced that COVID-19 had stopped spreading throughout the population, risk sentiment soared following the announcement. Further, the FDA approved the Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, contributing to investors’ appetites for riskier assets. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! As investors waited on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, this rally lacked strong bullish confidence despite the supportive factors. In light of Powell’s remarks, investors are scrutinizing the Fed’s austerity plan, which will boost the dollar soon. In the meantime, traders and investors are awaiting the United States orders for durable goods published on Wednesday. Together, these factors could affect dollar momentum and weigh on the Japanese Yen. That being said, broader market risk sentiment can also create some short-term trading opportunities. EUR/JPY free forex signals Instrument: EUR/JPY Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 129.20 Stop Loss: 128.53 TP1: 130.09 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.3 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next Bitcoin Price Recoils To 48K (-4%)- Where To Buy BTC Cheap Now? Nancy Lubale 3 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/JPY and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. The EUR/JPY pair is struggling to maintain the gains. The cross pair is looking for a catalyst to trigger further buying in the pair. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- As a result of moderate recovery in the dollar, cash flows late in the month, and some weakness in the risk mix, the spot price moved ineffectively on Wednesday. A reading of 99.4 in August (down from 100.7 in July) does not… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits