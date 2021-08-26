Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 26 August 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/CHF and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. Thursday’s European session sees the USD/CHF pair gaining momentum. In the first trading session, the pair pulled back to a low of 0.9127 from a high of 0.9158 in the previous session. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.9160, up 0.36% on the day. Treasury yields rose to 0.38 percent from 1.34%. However, in contrast to the benchmark’s 10-year yield, the US dollar index (DXY) traded below 93.00, which limited USD / CHF’s gains. In July, orders for durable goods in the US fell 0.1%, below the market expectation of a 0.3% decline. Moreover, the Swiss franc has been under pressure after the Credit Suisse sentiment index declined by about 51 points to -7.8 in August, signaling that the pandemic outbreak in the US and China is nearing an end. An export-oriented economy would experience disruptions in its supply chain as a result. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! During the US session, the S&P 500 futures were trading at 4,496, an increase of 0.22 percent, a record high. For now, traders are waiting for US gross domestic product (GDP), corporate income, and initial claims for unemployment benefits. USD/CHF free forex signals Instrument: USD/CHF Order Type: BUY STOP Entry price: 0.9183 Stop Loss: 0.9138 TP1: 0.9244 Our Risk Setting: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.37 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. Forex Trading Signals share Read Next AlGO Price drops 8%: Time To Buy ALGORAND As It Dips? Gerald Fenech 5 hours Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/CHF and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. Thursday's European session sees the USD/CHF pair gaining momentum. In the first trading session, the pair pulled back to a low of 0.9127 from a high of 0.9158 in the previous session. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.9160, up 0.36% on the day. Treasury yields rose to 0.38 percent from 1.34%. However, in contrast to the benchmark's 10-year yield, the… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits