Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 26 August 2021

Saqib Iqbal
| Updated: Aug 26, 2021

Our free forex signals service today looks at the USD/CHF and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you.

Thursday’s European session sees the USD/CHF pair gaining momentum. In the first trading session, the pair pulled back to a low of 0.9127 from a high of 0.9158 in the previous session.

At the time of writing, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.9160, up 0.36% on the day.

Treasury yields rose to 0.38 percent from 1.34%. However, in contrast to the benchmark’s 10-year yield, the US dollar index (DXY) traded below 93.00, which limited USD / CHF’s gains.

In July, orders for durable goods in the US fell 0.1%, below the market expectation of a 0.3% decline.

Moreover, the Swiss franc has been under pressure after the Credit Suisse sentiment index declined by about 51 points to -7.8 in August, signaling that the pandemic outbreak in the US and China is nearing an end. An export-oriented economy would experience disruptions in its supply chain as a result.

During the US session, the S&P 500 futures were trading at 4,496, an increase of 0.22 percent, a record high.

For now, traders are waiting for US gross domestic product (GDP), corporate income, and initial claims for unemployment benefits.

USD/CHF free forex signals

USD/CHF free forex signals

Instrument: USD/CHF
Order Type: BUY STOP
Entry price: 0.9183
Stop Loss: 0.9138
TP1: 0.9244

Our Risk Setting: 1%
Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.37

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

