Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 7 July 2021

Our free forex signals pick for today is the USDCHF pair and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at the wider economic and trading context for the pair.

The dominating the narrative this week is what is to be divined from the FOMC minutes out today at 11am eastern time (16:00 British Summer Time).

During the Asia session the pair has been been bid up after hitting lows at around 0.9193 yesterday and is currently trading at 0.9237, up 0.06%

The US Dollar Index is flat at 92.54% but that is slightly off the highs of 92.62% reached yesterday.

US ISM data weaker than forecast

Forex traders were surprised by the US ISM data coming in much weaker than expected, which may have encouraged some safe haven buying interest. Investors rushed to the safe haven asset after weaker-than-expected US ISM data a day ahead of the FOMC minutes.

Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 60.1 in June from 64 in the previous month, although that was an all-time high. Nevertheless, the reading was significantly below the market consensus view of 63.5.

The weak US data follows mixed numbers last week, with job growth strong, but unemployment also ticking higher. That showed that more people were entering the labour market, but with new hires not enough to prevent the unemployment figures from rising. At times of uncertainty, investors will tend to look past immediate US economic weakness and buy the buck for its safe-haven properties as the world’s reserve currency.

US 10-year Treasury at February lows in bets against tightening

Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield is at its lowest level since February, with a reading of 1.37% this morning. The 10-year is the global benchmark for borrowing level, with bond prices move in inverse direction to yields.

More investors are buying, again as a safe-haven play but also because inflation expectations have been dampened by previous statements from Fed board members, including chairman Jerome Powell in his recent testimony to the US Congress.

On the other side of the equation the Swiss Franc, which also benefits from safe haven flows, was hurt by weak factory activity although that may have been partly offset by the latest report from the SNB on its foreign currency reserves – they rose from CHF 903 billion in May to CHF941 billion in June.

If yesterday’s fall in yields is anything to go by, then traders may be making bets that the FOMC minutes will show that the Fed is not minded to tighten anytime soon. All things being equal, that should weaken the greenback, but as mentioned, that could be countered by safe haven sentiment.

For now, the dollar looks strong against the Swiss Franc in the immediate term, so let’s get to our USDCHF free forex signals.

Free forex signals – Buy USDCHF

Instrument: USD/CHF

Order: BUY STOP

Entry price: 0.9252

Stop Loss: 0.9190

TP1: 0.9326

Recommended Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.1

Signal validity period: Good until cancelled

