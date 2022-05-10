Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 10 May 2022

Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in EUR/USD. The price will go down if the USD pauses correction and resumes upside.

The EUR/USD pair moves sideways in the short term. However, the pair managed to rebound as the Dollar Index retreated. Still, the bias remains bearish as it may drop anytime as DXY remains bullish despite temporary retreats.

–Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

Technically, the pair reached a resistance area. False breakouts may signal a new sell-off. The Italian Industrial Production came in better than expected, registering a 0.0% growth versus a 1.4% drop expected.

Later, the Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment could be reported at -42.0 points, while the German ZEW Economic Sentiment is expected at -43.0. In addition, the US NFIB Small Business Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism will be released as well.

US Inflation figures

Tomorrow, the US will release its Consumer Price Index and the Core CPI. These are seen as high-impact indicators. As a result, the volatility could likely be high, and the EUR/USD pair could register sharp movements in both directions.

From the technical point of view, failing to stabilize above the upper median line (UML) of the major descending pitchfork followed by a valid breakdown below the daily pivot point of 1.0550 could signal a new sell-off.

3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis

Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0544

Free forex signals entry price and take-profit

Instrument: EUR/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.0544

Stop Loss: 1.0605

TP1: 1.0452

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.5

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms. View All Post By Olimpiu Tuns