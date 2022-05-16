Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 16 May 2022

Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in EUR/USD. If the USD resumes its rally after a minor correction, the price will go down.

The EUR/USD pair rebounded in the short term after its massive drop. Still, the leg higher could be only a temporary one. It was traded at 1.0435 at the time of writing. The price dropped as the Dollar Index retreated. DXY’s sell-off could be over soon, but the bias remains bullish.

Technically, the EUR/USD pair found resistance at the daily R1 (1.0440), which now moves in a range pattern. The rate also dropped because the Euro-zone Industrial Production came in better than expected, while the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment dropped from 65.2 to 59.1 points below 64.1 estimates.

Today, the Eurozone Trade Balance came in at -17.6B versus 2.3B expected, while the German WPI rose by 2.1% versus 4.2% forecasts and 6.9% growth in the previous reporting period.

US Empire State Manufacturing Index -11.6

Earlier, the greenback hit the Empire State Manufacturing Index indicator, which dropped from 24.6 points to -11.6 points, far below 15.3 points forecast. Therefore, from the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair could develop a new sell-off if it stands under 1.0435 and if it makes a valid breakdown below 1.0414.

Instrument: EUR/USD

Order Type: SELL STOP

Entry price: 1.0409

Stop Loss: 1.0448

TP1: 1.0339

My Risk: 1%

Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.8

