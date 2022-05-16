Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 16 May 2022

Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in EUR/USD. If the USD resumes its rally after a minor correction, the price will go down. The EUR/USD pair rebounded in the short term after its massive drop. Still, the leg higher could be only a temporary one. It was traded at 1.0435 at the time of writing. The price dropped as the Dollar Index retreated. DXY’s sell-off could be over soon, but the bias remains bullish. Technically, the EUR/USD pair found resistance at the daily R1 (1.0440), which now moves in a range pattern. The rate also dropped because the Euro-zone Industrial Production came in better than expected, while the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment dropped from 65.2 to 59.1 points below 64.1 estimates. –Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide- Today, the Eurozone Trade Balance came in at -17.6B versus 2.3B expected, while the German WPI rose by 2.1% versus 4.2% forecasts and 6.9% growth in the previous reporting period. US Empire State Manufacturing Index -11.6 Earlier, the greenback hit the Empire State Manufacturing Index indicator, which dropped from 24.6 points to -11.6 points, far below 15.3 points forecast. Therefore, from the technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair could develop a new sell-off if it stands under 1.0435 and if it makes a valid breakdown below 1.0414. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! 3 Free Forex Every Week – Full Technical Analysis Free forex signals – Sell EUR/USD at 1.0409 Free forex signals entry price and take-profit Instrument: EUR/USD Order Type: SELL STOP Entry price: 1.0409 Stop Loss: 1.0448 TP1: 1.0339 My Risk: 1% Risk / Reward Ratio: 1:1.8 Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal EUR/USD Daily share Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.