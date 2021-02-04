G10: Caution On Risk Warranted; N-Term Correction Risk Seems On The Rise – Credit Agricole

What is the outlook for risk currencies in the G10?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses the latest reading from its Risk Index and advises caution on risk in the near-term.

“Our Risk Index remains broadly unchanged in risk-seeking territory. However, subcomponents such as higher cross-market volatility and widening credit spreads are pointing towards some caution,” CACIB notes.

“Although our big picture view on risk stays favourable, near-term correction risk seems to be on the rise. In G10 FX, commodity currencies such as the AUD and NZD as well as Scandies should remain highly sensitive to risk,” CACIB adds.

