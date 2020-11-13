Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»G10: Risk Index Moved Back Into Risk Seeking Territory For First Time Since March – Credit Agricole

G10: Risk Index Moved Back Into Risk Seeking Territory For First Time Since March – Credit Agricole

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What is the forecast for the G-10 currencies?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses the latest readings from its Risk Index.

Our Risk Index has moved back into risk seeking territory for the first time since early March. Reduced political uncertainty as related to the US and more positive vaccine newsflow on the Covid-19 front have been driving the latest development.

Improving risk sentiment has been reflected in all sub-components, with lower equity volatility and tightening credit spreads among the biggest contributors,” CACIB notes.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus .
By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.
Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.