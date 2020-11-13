G10: Risk Index Moved Back Into Risk Seeking Territory For First Time Since March – Credit Agricole

What is the forecast for the G-10 currencies?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses the latest readings from its Risk Index.

“Our Risk Index has moved back into risk seeking territory for the first time since early March. Reduced political uncertainty as related to the US and more positive vaccine newsflow on the Covid-19 front have been driving the latest development.

Improving risk sentiment has been reflected in all sub-components, with lower equity volatility and tightening credit spreads among the biggest contributors,” CACIB notes.

