G10: The Rout In The Equity Market Has Further To Run – Citi

The financial turmoil continues in the equities markets. What is the outlook for stocks?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi Research discusses the current market conditions and warns from a further run to the downside in the equities market.

“US equity futures are mildly higher on the day, after Thursday’s price action marked the worst day since 1987,” Citi notes.

“CitiFX Technicals warns the Dow Jones Transportation Index and the VIX Index paint a picture that almost perfectly replicates that seen in October of 2008 suggesting that this “Rout” in the equity market has further to run,” Citi adds.

