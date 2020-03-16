Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»G10: The Rout In The Equity Market Has Further To Run – Citi

G10: The Rout In The Equity Market Has Further To Run – Citi

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

The financial turmoil continues in the equities markets. What is the outlook for stocks?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Citi Research discusses the current market conditions and warns from a further run to the downside in the equities market. 

“US equity futures are mildly higher on the day, after Thursday’s price action marked the worst day since 1987,” Citi notes.

“CitiFX Technicals warns the Dow Jones Transportation Index and the VIX Index paint a picture that almost perfectly replicates that seen in October of 2008 suggesting that this “Rout” in the equity market has further to run,” Citi adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.