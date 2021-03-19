Latest
Forex Crunch
You are at:»»G10: What Is The Most Most Expensive G10 Currency Right Now? – TD

G10: What Is The Most Most Expensive G10 Currency Right Now? – TD

0
By Published: Last Modified: Daily Look

What are the most expensive G-10 currencies?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

TD Research discusses the G10 currencies from the valuation front.

CAD’s now the most expensive G10 currency, which could pose a challenge if the BoC decides to dial-back its rhetoric in light of yesterday’s Fed meeting. NOK, AUD, and GBP come next, though we note that we still prefer NOK on the regional growth dynamics across Europe,” TD notes.

The EUR, for its part, trades where it should, leaving it vulnerable to carry funding dynamics, especially if the Fed’s latest actions have helped to marry the reflation and US exceptionalism themes over the months ahead,” TD adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.

Get the 5 most predictable currency pairs

About Author

Kenny Fisher - Senior Writer A native of Toronto, Canada, Kenneth worked for seven years in the marketing and trading departments at Bendix, a foreign exchange company in Toronto. Kenneth is also a lawyer, and has extensive experience as an editor and writer.