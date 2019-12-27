GBP: Looking For Sterling To Move Sideways Around Current Levels But EUR/GBP Likely Higher – Danske

The British pound had a turbulent 2019 with Brexit and the UK elections causing it to swirl. Where next in 2020?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Danske Research discusses GBP outlook and adopts a neutral bias on GBP/USD and bullish bias on EUR/GBP in the medium-term.

“Near term, we look for Sterling to move sideways at current levels. Although we expect a subdued economy to provide weakness in H2, this is not key to current EUR/GBP pricing.

“To take EUR/GBP notably lower, three things need to happen: (1) expansive fiscal policy must be enacted; (2) we need a rebound in soft and hard data and (3) the withdrawal agreement needs to be approved by Parliament.

We remain skeptical as to the ease of reaching a UK-EU foreign trade agreement, but such concerns are unlikely to affect EUR/GBP until H2 next year,” Danske adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.