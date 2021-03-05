GBP: More Stimulus In UK Budget Likely To Provide Support For GBP M-Term – MUFG

What is the outlook for GBP, given the UK budget release on Wednesday?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

MUFG Research sees a scope for the GBP to extend its gains on the back of [Wednesday’s] UK budget.

“The Budget proved more stimulative than expected for the UK economy which should help to support the recovery more as COVID-restrictions are eased in the coming months,” MUFG notes.

“The OBR also expressed more optimism over the near-term outlook for growth in the UK. They noted that the rapid rollout of effective vaccines offers hope of swifter and more sustained economic recovery, albeit from a more challenging starting point than back in November… The improving UK growth outlook and reduction in downside risks should remain supportive for the pound in the coming months,” MUFG adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.