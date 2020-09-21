GBP: Targeting GBP/USD At 1.25 & EUR/GBP At 0.96 In Q1’21; GBP/JPY Short Still Attractive S/T – SocGen

The British pound has been under strong downward pressure lately. What is the outlook for the currency in Q1 of 2021?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

“We expect EUR/GBP to reach at 0.96 in Q1 next year, and be at 0.94% in a year’s time. GBP/USD is likely to return to 1.25 in Q1. That’s a 5% fall in the value of sterling in the next few months which will probably see the real effective rate fall to its lowest level ever at some point. Sterling’s biggest source of support is that it is already so cheap and sentiment is already so bearish, about the currency as well as the economic and political outlook. It’s already weaker than relative growth might suggest, or than relative rates might warrant. What it continues to lack, above anything else, is any kind of catalyst for a significant bounce,” SocGen adds.

In the meantime, despite an attempt at a bounce yesterday, GBP/JPY shorts remain our favoured way of expressing a short sterling trade in the near term,” SocGen adds.

sign up to eFXplus . For lots more FX trades from major banks,

By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch