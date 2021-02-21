GBP/USD Forecast Feb. 22-26 – Pound rally continues

GBP/USD had its best week in three months, climbing 1.1 percent last week. The upcoming week has just two releases. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

In the UK, inflation has been getting stronger. Headline CPI in January rose to 0.7%, up from 0.6%. This marked a 3-month high. Core CPI remained steady at 1.4%. Retail sales for January fell by 8.2%, much worse than the estimate of -3.0%. Services and manufacturing accelerated in January. Services PMI jumped to 49.7, close to the 50-level which separates contraction from expansion. Manufacturing PMI improved to 54.9.

In the US, January retail sales pointed to a strong rebound in consumer spending. The headline read jumped 5.3% while core retail sales came in at 5.9%. The forecast for both releases stood at 1.1%. The FOMC minutes reiterated a dovish message from the Fed, which signaled that it has no plans to taper QE anytime soon. Services and manufacturing remain well into expansionary territory, as the January PMIs came in at 58.5 and 58.9, respectively.