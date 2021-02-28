GBP/USD Forecast March 1-5 – Pound slips below 1.40

GBP/USD had its first losing week in almost two months, as the US dollar rebounded. The upcoming week has five releases, including PMIs. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

UK employment numbers were stronger than expected. Unemployment claims fell by 20 thousand, the first drop in three months. Wage growth continues to accelerate and hit 4.7% in December, up from 4.1%. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.1%. At a parliamentary hearing, BoE policymakers said they did not expect inflation to shoot above the bank’s 2% inflation target

In the US, Fed Chair Powell had a dovish message for the markets in his testimony before Congress. Second-estimate GDP for Q4 came in at 4.1%, revised upwards from 4.1%. There was positive news from Durable Goods reports, with strong acceleration in January. The headline read jumped 3.4% while Core Durable Goods rose 1.4%.