GBP/USD Forecast March 15-19 – BoE rate decision in the spotlight

GBP/USD reversed directions last week and pushed back into 1.39-territory. The upcoming week has three releases, highlighted by the BoE rate decision. Here is an outlook for the highlights and an updated technical analysis for GBP/USD.

In the UK, The monthly GDP report showed that the economy contracted by 2.9% in January. This was considerably better than the street consensus of -4.9%, but indicated downturn in growth after a gain of 1.2% in December. The economy is reporting negative growth for the second time in three months, raising concerns about the health of the economy.

The UK manufacturing sector has been solid, but Manufacturing Production started the year on a sour note, with a reading of -2.3%. This marked the first decline after nine straight months of growth. On a year-by-year basis, the indicator contracted by 5.0%.

In the US, inflation ticked higher in February, much to the relief of the market, which has been concerned that pent-up demand could lead to runaway inflation. Core CPI edged up to 0.1%, up from 0.0%. Headline CPI ticked up to 0.4%, up from 0.3%. The week ended on a positive note, as UoM Consumer Sentiment for March rose from76.2 to 83.0. It is at its highest level in 12 months.